Book a Braindate at PCMA EduCon

Engage in one-on-one conversations with peers on industry challenges and shared interests through a Braindate session.

Author: Convene Editors

Meet likeminded PCMA EduCon attendees to swap ideas, connect over similar interests, and explore solutions for industry challenges. Explore conversations one-on-one or as a group. Whatever environment you prefer, Braindate has you covered.

Download the PCMA EduCon event app, Swapcard, and log in to get started:

Book your seat via the Braindate Marketplace in Swapcard.

Check in to your reserved Braindate at the Braindate check-in desk on the venue’s third floor.

Topics to book on Tuesday:

9 a.m. — Contract Discussions: Managing and Communicating Cut-off Dates

Contract Discussions: Managing and Communicating Cut-off Dates 9 a.m. — Career Journey Series: Supplier Perspective

Career Journey Series: Supplier Perspective 1:15 p.m. — F&B Spotlight: Tackling Inflation Challenges

F&B Spotlight: Tackling Inflation Challenges 2:30 p.m. — How to Create and Communicate Value for Digital Events

How to Create and Communicate Value for Digital Events 3 p.m. — How to Increase Your Housing Capture Rate

Not finding what you are looking for? There are more topics available in the Braindate Marketplace via Swapcard or take initiative and set up your own Braindate.