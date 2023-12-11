Arlington’s Convention Scene Set to Take Off with 2024 Convention Center Debut

Author: Jacqueline Kehoe

Halfway between Dallas and Fort Worth, Arlington occupies prime territory in the heart of Texas, where the state’s best attractions neighbor spacious meeting venues, and an international airport is just a quick drive away. With the new Arlington Convention Center opening in 2024, this Lone Star locale is quickly becoming an events powerhouse. For gatherings of all kinds, here’s how Arlington can deliver.





Coming Soon

Arlington’s role as a premier convention destination is set to expand significantly thanks to a visionary $4-billion initiative from the City of Arlington, the Texas Rangers, The Cordish Companies, and Loews Hotels & Co. Adding to the city’s current inventory of 7,100-plus hotel rooms, the highly anticipated Arlington Convention Center and Loews Arlington Hotel will introduce an additional 888 rooms and 266,000 square feet of function space to the city’s event landscape when both facilities open in 2024.

Connected via skybridge to Live! by Loews Arlington and the Texas Live! entertainment complex, the new development will encompass 66,000 square feet of outdoor space, a generous event lawn, five dining establishments, a 1,550-space parking garage, and a resort-style beach club complete with two swimming pools, cabanas, and firepits. The opening of the Arlington Convention Center and Loews Arlington Hotel will mark the culmination of an $810-million expansion project for Arlington’s convention campus, designed to offer business events a top-tier experience and easy access to the city’s finest attractions.

Ample Appeal

In addition to the forthcoming Arlington Convention Center, the destination offers 20 distinct event venues — many of which double as attractions. That includes Globe Life Field, home to the Texas Rangers, as well as Choctaw Stadium, and Esports Stadium Arlington. At AT&T Stadium, the largest of the bunch, meeting space comes with prime views of the Dallas Cowboys’ home turf.

Beyond these dynamic venues, attractions like Six Flags Over Texas, the International Bowling Museum and Hall of Fame, and the Arlington Music Hall give attendees plenty of reasons to tack on an extra day or two, along with outdoor diversions like Lake Arlington and the Texas Rangers Golf Club. Need help narrowing down the options? The team at Arlington CVB can assist with everything from site selection to vendor sourcing to help organizers stay aligned with their vision — and their budget. No matter the size of the group, in Arlington, big things are possible.