Amsterdam Leads the Way for Eco-Friendly Business Events

Author: Jessica Poitevien

As the world continues to search for solutions to complex problems like climate change, Amsterdam is forging a path ahead with its forward-thinking sustainability practices. Amsterdam has long been applauded for its progressive and innovative approaches, and that includes the way this destination hosts business events. From the city’s multiple green initiatives to its eco-friendly venues and accommodations, Amsterdam offers a wide array of options for environmentally conscious events. It’s all a part of the city’s campaign: “Amsterdam. Inspiration for Good.”

Sustainability at the Forefront

When organizers choose to plan their events in Amsterdam, planet-saving practices are integrated into nearly every aspect of the process. The city’s strategic location in Europe and excellent connectivity make it easy for attendees to reach this cosmopolitan destination by train, reducing carbon emissions by up to 70 percent compared to short-haul flights. For those who arrive by plane, both Air France and KLM offer a carbon-offset program that passengers can purchase.

Beyond Amsterdam Airport Schiphol, ranked No. 2 in the world for global direct connectivity (Source: Airports Council International’s Airport Industry Connectivity Report 2023), visitors can embrace the sustainable Dutch way of life by navigating the city on foot or via bicycle. Public transportation is also eco-friendly, with many of its trams, subways, and buses running on green electricity, while several taxi companies are steadily increasing their fleet of hydrogen or electric cars.

Throughout the city, organizers can take their pick from more than 500 venues that are modern, authentically Dutch, and incorporate environmentally conscious event practices. Examples of state-of-the-art sustainability innovations include smart energy management, solar- and wind-generated heating and cooling systems, and waste-minimization technology. Hotels across Amsterdam are also doing their part. There are more than 37,000 rooms throughout the city, with the majority found inside more than 90 green-certified hotels. Combine these sustainable practices with Amsterdam’s extensive knowledge network, plus its variety of world-class leisure activities, and the stage is set for a memorable gathering that has an impact.

Inspiring Success Stories





The success of numerous meetings hosted in Amsterdam is a testament to what can be accomplished in this city, especially with the support of the Amsterdam Convention Bureau. This year, the city already has hosted several impact-driven business events. In April, Plant Forward brought together more than 700 food industry innovators working to craft a more sustainable, plant-based future during its first annual conference. The following month, Amsterdam welcomed WasteBuild Zero 2023, where leading architects, engineers, designers, and developers from across Europe gathered to discuss strategies for the zero-carbon construction movement. And in June at The Next Web annual conference, conversations revolved around how to leverage tech for a more equitable and sustainable future for all.

No matter what goals organizers have, they can rely on the Amsterdam Convention Bureau to provide the guidance and resources needed to reach smarter solutions and accomplish sustainable ambitions. For more information about hosting an event in Amsterdam, visit iamsterdam.com/en/conventions.