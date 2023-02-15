Allison Carpenter | PCMA Member Spotlight

How has your career developed as a result of being a PCMA member? Highlight specific resources and benefits that have helped you achieve your goals.

I have been involved in other professional associations, but I was looking for ways to expand my network. PCMA has such an outstanding reputation. It was a great way to connect with new contacts in the convention industry and has allowed me to grow more professionally. The Circle for Exhibit Managers has given me a close-knit group of industry colleagues who I know I can always reach out to for advice or to bounce ideas off of.

Why would you tell others it’s important to be involved in PCMA?

You can never have enough contacts in your network! Everyone’s experiences in our industry are different and it is amazing what we can learn from one another when sharing hurdles and ideas.

What first led you to becoming involved with PCMA?

Before becoming a member, years ago, I attended a local DC Chapter event that helped at an animal shelter. It was a wonderful way to meet other people in the industry while sharing a love for animals. After that event, I was sold on PCMA!

What do you like to do in your free time?

I am addicted to OrangeTheory and also love exploring Virginia Wineries. I also enjoy tacking on a few days post-event wherever I travel to explore the surrounding areas.