Members of PCMA’s 20 in Their Twenties class of 2020 already have proven to be leaders, putting their own mark on the business events industry. Alexandra Larach, events manager at Associations Forum in Sydney, Australia, shares her thoughts about the industry.

What do you like most about your job?

I have enjoyed the ability to create something new and see what I have worked on come to fruition. Being able to share stories, and to give people the forum to share their stories, is a big plus in this job. I enjoy learning about the different people who I connect with and having the opportunity to meet so many different people.

The events industry allows me to continue to evolve and learn new information, and to create for different projects.

What do you like most about the industry?

There are so many different types of events to learn about and that provide new insights into what I am capable of doing. The industry is a great sector to be a part of as I have found that everyone is so open to sharing their knowledge and providing new opportunities for up-and-coming event managers.

What’s the best advice you’ve gotten from someone in the industry?

The best advice I have gotten from someone in the industry is that you cannot control an event. You can plan and organize everything and still not be completely prepared for what will happen on site. You need to walk into every event you plan with the expectation that something will go wrong, but then keep calm in the situation.