The Myth of Learning Styles — and Why You Should Still Design for Them

Author: Barbara Palmer

The theory that we all have innate learning styles — a cognitive mode in which we are best at acquiring and retaining information — has become a foundational element of teacher training, organizational psychologist Adam Grant writes in his latest book, Hidden Potential: The Science of Achieving Greater Things. In school, “our kids were told that some are verbal learners and others are visual learners and others are kinesthetic learners,” Grant told Armchair Expert podcast cohosts Dax Shepard and Monica Padman during a conversation about his book in October. “And then you’ve got to figure out — are you the person who learns best by listening, by reading, by seeing, or by doing?”

But there’s a problem, added Grant, a professor at the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania. There’s “no evidence whatsoever that your learning style matters for your learning,” he said on the podcast. “You may have a way that you like to learn, but that doesn’t predict how well you learn in that domain.” That’s not to say that the differences in modes of learning aren’t real, Grant wrote in Hidden Potential. But “learning is not always about finding the right method for you,” he wrote. “It’s often about finding the right method for the task.”

The research that suggests that we are better critical thinkers and absorb more by reading compared with listening is “pretty consistent,” Grant said on the podcast. “The risk of just listening,” he said, “is that it’s too easy to nod and agree with the person who’s talking because you can be seduced by the charisma of their voice. You can get into the flow or the rhythm of the argument they’re making. When you’re reading, you’re much more likely to think things through with your own voice — you may pause and say, wait a minute, what do you mean? And then you go back and reread the sentence, which almost never happens when you’re listening.” Among the reasons to learn by listening to audiobooks or podcasts, according to Grant, is that “listening is ideal for understanding emotions,” he wrote. “It’s more engaging; it might be more entertaining; it might be easier to process.”

One of the best examples of learning by doing — kinesthetic learning — is found in the data about how well people learn — or don’t learn — new languages, he said. “We used to think there was a critical period for learning a language that was set by your biology,” Grant told Shepard and Padman, “but it is much more malleable than we thought. The reason that so many people struggle with learning foreign languages is that they learn them the wrong way — they learn by reading and by listening empirically. You learn [a new language] much faster if you use it. And very few classes force you to do what kids do when they’re learning a new language, which is just start babbling and use it until it becomes second nature.”

That’s hard to do, Grant said. But to get the most out of learning styles, “you have to be willing to embrace the discomfort of stepping out of your preferred learning style. Sometimes the mode that’s hardest for you is the one where you actually process [information] the most deeply.”

In schools, “I think the goal is to try to tailor the learning method to the topic and say, ‘If I’m trying to create engagement, let’s go audio. And then when I want critical thinking, let’s bring in a visual component or a verbal component.’ I think we should still be mixing the different learning modalities, but we shouldn’t be limiting kids to the thing they’re already comfortable with and feel like they’re good at.”

There’s a lesson here for meeting organizers: Design for learning styles, but match the methods — takeaways, interactive exercises, podcasts and presentations, immersive environments — with the goals your attendees and your organization are trying to achieve. And then give participants a choice. Choice “propels learning,” Grant writes in Hidden Potential. “Interest is amplified when we have the opportunity to choose what we learn and share it with others.”

Barbara Palmer is deputy editor of Convene.

More From Adam Grant