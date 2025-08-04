Ada Mara Phillips | PCMA Member Spotlight

What initially led you to becoming involved with PCMA?

I was eager to grow professionally, expand my knowledge, and learn about industry best practices. I was also looking for a strong community of my peers. After attending a few chapter events, I saw PCMA as a place where I could continue learning, find inspiration, and build meaningful connections with other event professionals.

How has your career developed as a result of being a PCMA member?

Being a PCMA member has had a significant impact on my career development. By attending various meetings and events, I have gained exposure to industry best practices, innovative trends, and forward-thinking strategies that I have been able to apply directly to my work. These experiences have allowed me to stay current and agile in our ever-evolving industry, expanded my knowledge, as well as sparked innovative ideas and new ways of thinking that continue to shape my professional journey. Our community never disappoints! One of the most valuable aspects of my membership has been the opportunity to connect with a diverse network of my peers. These relationships have resulted in collaborations, career advice, lifelong learning, and lasting friendships that enrich me, both professionally and personally. Whether it’s learning new contract clauses, staying ahead of trends, volunteering at local shelters or obtaining valuable pearls from a colleague’s experiences, the tools and community that PCMA provides has played a key role in helping me reach my goals.

Why would you tell others it’s important to be involved in PCMA?

Being involved in PCMA gives you access to a broad, diverse network of professionals whose experiences and perspectives are incredibly valuable. Everyone comes to the table with different challenges and successes, and when we share those stories—our hurdles, ideas and solutions—we help each other learn and grow. PCMA created a platform where collaboration and knowledge-sharing thrive, helping us all stay innovative, supported, and better prepared for what’s ahead. Also, it’s a whole lot of fun! Many of my closest friendships were formed due to my involvement with PCMA.

What do you like to do in your free time?

I’m a bit of a TV junkie and an avid movie watcher—I love getting lost in a great story, whether it’s on the big screen or a binge-worthy series. I’m a big fan of live music, mini golf and the SF Giants. And, whenever I get the chance, I love to travel, especially to tropical destinations where I can relax, recharge, and soak up some sun.