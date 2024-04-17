A Reimagined Omaha is Perfect for Your Meeting

Omaha continues to unveil more than $8 billion worth of new development and enhancements that increase the city’s appeal as a meetings and event destination. Three key highlights include The RiverFront, Joslyn Art Museum, and an airport expansion.

OMA Airport

Last year the Omaha Airport Authority reported its second busiest year in history with more than 5 million passengers passing through the airport. The buzz about Omaha has increased travel to and from the city. To meet growing demands the airport announced a $950 million terminal expansion that will nearly double its size. The growth will mean increased flight options including direct international flights. Event attendees can also expect larger gate boarding areas, more restaurant and retail shops beyond the security checkpoint, and other upgrades. The airport is less than five miles from the downtown convention and event district. Construction is underway and is expected to be completed in 2028.

The RiverFront

Good things come in threes. The RiverFront features three parks and connects the heart of downtown to the picturesque riverfront. Attendees can enjoy concerts, movies in the park, a sculpture garden, state-of-the-art playgrounds, a pier that extends to the Missouri River, a skate ribbon, and more. During warmer months, daily programs provide unique entertainment including yoga and animal encounters. The RiverFront’s development has fueled the growth of restaurants and retail, further enriching nearby areas.

Joslyn Art Museum

This fall will bring the reopening of the Joslyn Art Museum’s 42,000 square-foot expansion. Highlights include new galleries and community spaces, new sculpture gardens, a transparent first floor enclosing a new atrium lobby, and more. The museum’s refresh means brand-new off-site venue options for planners. The galleries will showcase new pieces, adding to the museum’s existing collection of 11,000 works of art.