Get Started Early — and Watch the Sun Rise

I’ve been working from home regularly for 20 years! I’m probably unfit for an office at this point.

My usual thing is to get up early — I can get a lot done at my desk before 7:30. There are no incoming emails or anyone pinging me on Teams, and it’s quiet in my house. Just me and my extra-large mug of coffee and the glow of the laptop in the semi-darkness. I catch up on emails I might have missed, skim a few newsletters to see what’s going on in the world, and try to tackle something that needs my undivided attention. The window next to my desk faces East so I get to see some lovely pink sunrises — an added incentive to get out of bed by 6 a.m.

I am happiest when I can get a good walk in with my dog in the afternoon to clear my head and stretch my legs. I have failed miserably, however, at keeping regular office hours, and I call it quits around 9 p.m., when I recognize that I’m clearly not doing my best work.

Cups of coffee consumed each day: I limit myself to three extra-large cups, and never in the afternoon or I’ll be kicking myself and staring at the ceiling at 2 a.m.

Favorite work soundtrack: I prefer silence, although when I’m really stressed, I light a candle and listen to Damien Rice.

Place I miss most these days: Dunkin’ Donuts! I used to walk three miles a day, back and forth to my local Dunkin (for cup No. 2), but now I just brew from home.

— Michelle Russell