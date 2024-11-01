5 Reasons Why Madrid Should Rise to the Top of Your Destination List

Author: David McMillin

Talk to any of your peers in the international planning business, and there’s a good chance Madrid will come up in the conversation. Last year, the biggest city in Spain welcomed major gatherings for groups such as the World Business Forum, the European Society for Medical Oncology, and the European Rotors, and in 2024, the city has kept pace with events like the Fruit Attraction, which brought together more than 2,000 exhibitors from 56 countries in the fruit and vegetable business, and the International Botanical Congress.

What’s making Madrid stand out as the premier convention destination in Europe? These five reasons offer a glimpse of how this city can turn an annual meeting into an extraordinary experience.

Easy Transit Options — To, From, and Within the City

Getting to Madrid is a piece of cake. Adolfo Suárez Madrid-Barajas Airport offers nonstop service from more than 190 destinations around the world on more than 70 airlines. And for attendees located within Europe, the city offers high-speed rail service from more than 30 cities. Once they arrive, getting around is a breeze: Madrid boasts the second-largest metro network in Europe.

A Selection of Exceptional Accommodations

With more than 75,000 hotel beds in more than 300 hotels, Madrid’s hotel community, including the Hotel Princesa Plaza and Westin Madrid Cuzco, has become a powerhouse destination for hospitality and memorable corporate events. And for VIP gatherings, the city’s luxury collection has soared with recent additions like the Four Seasons, Mandarin Oriental, and JW Marriott. It’s a hub of hospitality innovation, too: Universal Music chose Madrid for the site of its first-ever music experiential property.





Synonymous With Sustainability

As more of your attendees look for ways to minimize their impact on the planet, they’ll feel good about meeting in Madrid. The Madrid Convention Bureau offers PLUS, a digital platform that leverages the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) of the United Nation’s 2030 Agenda, to help organizers understand actionable steps to reduce an event’s carbon footprint. It’s not just about emissions, though. The Madrid Convention Bureau helps organizers identify opportunities to leave a lasting legacy in the city that align with their organization’s mission.

So Many Opportunities to Be Outdoors

Madrid has more than 120 congress centers, theaters, hotels, and special venues to accommodate your group, but your attendees are really going to love what they get to do outside those four walls. With more than 3,000 hours of annual sunshine and 200-plus gardens and parks, Madrid gives attendees a chance to enjoy a beautiful Mediterranean climate and appreciate why it ranks as the second-healthiest city in the world.

Endless Reasons to Come Early, Stay Late, and Experience More

Madrid delivers an action-packed itinerary for anyone looking to mix professional duties with local experiences. Check out eight UNESCO World Heritage sites in the region, and enjoy a flamenco show in the evening. Visit world-class museums like the Prado and Reina Sofia, and book reservations at one of 26 Michelin-starred restaurants that make up the city’s culinary scene. With so much to see, do, and discover, doing business in Madrid is a pleasure.

Visit the official website for the Madrid Convention Bureau to learn more about how to make your next meeting Madrileño.