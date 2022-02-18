5 Reasons Orlando is a Leader in Meetings

An impressive resume. Since July 2020, Orlando has hosted more than 200 live events and welcomed one million attendees at the OCCC alone. Events included Premiere Orlando, InfoComm, IAAPA Expo, I/ITSEC, American Public Transportation Association, AKC National Championship Presented by Royal Canin, PGA Show, Veterinary Meeting & Expo, and the co-located NAHB International Builders’ Show and Kitchen & Bath Industry Show.

High standards in venue safety. The OCCC was the first convention center, both domestically and internationally, to achieve GBAC-STAR reaccreditation, the gold standard for cleaning and disease prevention, but several other facilities in the destination hold GBAC-STAR accreditation as well, including the Orlando International Airport, several convention hotels, and the Amway Center arena and Camping World Stadium in downtown. In addition, the OCCC follows a set of data-based Recovery and Resiliency Guidelines developed in consultation with Orange County Government’s Health Services Department and the Florida Department of Health in Orange County to prevent risk and protect guests.







. Early on in the pandemic, Visit Orlando pioneered a medical concierge program for groups, the first of its kind in the U.S. Through a partnership with the OCCC and Orlando Health, Visit Orlando offers planners customized medical plans as well access to PPE, communication materials, on-site testing and medical experts, and a dedicated medical concierge available 24/7 through Orlando Health’s Virtual Visit program.

Ample accommodations. Orlando is home to more than 480 hotels totaling 130,000 rooms and 5.8 million square feet of hotel meeting space. And even more properties are in the pipeline. At Walt Disney World Resort, the highly anticipated new Star Wars-themed hotel, Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser, will open in March, and later this year Disney plans to open a 900-room resort on Bay Lake.

Easy connections. Increased airlift and new rail service is making getting to Orlando even easier. At Orlando International Airport, the new South Terminal Complex is nearing completion. Part of a multi-phase, $3.82-billion renovation and expansion project, the new terminal will include 15 gates and the Intermodal Terminal Facility (ITF), which will connect passengers with the Brightline train. Brightline is expected to complete an extension of its Miami-Orlando line by 2023.