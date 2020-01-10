3 Must-See Meeting Venues in The Palm Beaches

The Palm Beaches is home to three distinct meeting and event facilities that offer accessibility, entertaining experiences, luxury and more in a sunny South Florida destination.

For Walkability: Palm Beach County Convention Center

The epicenter of the West Palm Beach Convention, Arts & Entertainment District, Palm Beach County Convention Center offers 350,000 square feet of flexible meeting space—including a 10,000 square foot pre-function room with a balcony overlooking downtown. It’s conveniently connected to the Hilton and across the street from the West Palm Beach Marriott. Just a few steps away and across the street, Rosemary Square offers visitors a place to dine, shop and enjoy the nightlife after a long work day.

For Entertainment: Boca Raton Citywide Collection

Nicknamed “Bocawide,” this is a desirable destination for meetings, conventions and trade shows of 800 or more attendees. Four hotel brands and 1,500 rooms surround the Mizner Center, an event venue with 150,000 square feet of meeting space. Mizner Park offers entertainment, dining and shopping—plus an outdoor amphitheater and the Boca Museum of Art. Bocawide is also one of the most accessible areas, with walking paths, branded electric vehicles and trolleys to take attendees where they need to go—be it an event session, post-conference cocktails or one of the complex’s many outdoor festivals.

For Luxury: PGA National Resort

Home to the PGA Tour’s Honda Classic, this contemporary resort is outfitted with 39,000 square feet of meeting space, 369 rooms and five championship golf courses—the ideal place to talk shop. Post-meeting, guests can enjoy an outstanding array of luxurious amenities including a soothing spa, expansive health and racquet club, and gourmet dining experiences.

There’s no shortage of outstanding event venues in The Palm Beaches. Discover them with your attendees.