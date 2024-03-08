10 Fun Social-Media Trends to Try on for Size

If your organization has a weighty mission, does that mean that “light” social media content is off-limits when it comes to promoting your annual event? In the immortal words of Meghan Trainor, “nah to the ah to the no, no, no, no.”

When used appropriately, dance reels, Taylor Swift memes, cat videos, and the Wes Anderson aesthetic (IYKYK) can help humanize your event’s brand and build loyalty among followers.

If you’ve been hesitant to dip your toe into the less serious social media waters, here are 10 easy trends to consider. Remember, social-media posts don’t have as much permanence as other platforms, so look at these as opportunities to get creative and have some fun.