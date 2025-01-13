X-Culture Program Inspires Students to Innovate in the Events Industry

Last fall, when students participated in an educational competition during the X-Culture International Business Symposium, they were tasked with coming up with ideas for a challenge that will sound all too familiar to event organizers: prove the economic, social and cultural impact a major event can bring to a city.

The symposium was coordinated by the X-Culture program, which gives global business students a chance to solve a business challenge, in collaboration with the Academy of International Business Southeast Chapter Annual Conference at Saint Louis University in St. Louis, Missouri, October 24-26, 2024.

Started in 2010, the X-Culture program is designed to bridge the gap between what international business students learn in a classroom and the real world of international business. Students from various countries are grouped into teams and spend months working together virtually on a solution to a challenge presented by a partner company, all while learning to navigate geographical and cultural differences — everything from time zones to languages to cultural customs.

This year, the program partnered with Maritz along with the BestCities Global Alliance to create the educational challenge. The partners chose a real congress — the 2030 World Congress of Dermatology — and asked students to submit an impact proposal demonstrating how the congress could potentially make a positive impact on one of the participating BestCities destinations: Dubai, Dublin, Cape Town, Singapore, Copenhagen, and Guadalajara. Representatives from Maritz and the DMOs provided coaching and mentoring support to the student teams throughout the process.

But according to Ben Goedegebuure, Maritz’s chief global strategy officer, it turned out to be as much of a learning experience for them as it was for the students.