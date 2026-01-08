Why Orlando Is an Ever-Evolving Meeting Destination

Author: Kate Mulcrone

Orlando has claimed the top spot on Cvent’s list of top meeting destinations 10 times, and it’s easy to understand why. The upcoming expansion of the Orange County Convention Center (OCCC) will make it even easier to accommodate larger groups and to host different events simultaneously. And when they’re not in session or on the show floor, attendees now have a variety of new restaurant options to explore, including the destination’s first Two-Star Michelin venue, Sorekara, as well as new and upcoming attractions at Orlando’s theme parks.

Convention Center Expansion

The expansion of the OCCC’s Grand Concourse is set to begin this year, adding an additional 44,000 square feet of meeting space as well as a 100,000-square-foot ballroom to the facility’s North-South Building. Work is expected to wrap up in 2029. The OCCC also has received approval to design a second phase of the expansion project that would append another 200,000 square feet of contiguous multipurpose exhibit space to the building and connect the North and South concourses. When both phases of the expansion are complete, the OCCC’s North-South Building will offer 1.15 million square feet of exhibit space.

New and Upgraded Hotels

Orlando recently welcomed the 500-room Universal Helios Grand Hotel, which has nearly 5,000 square feet of customizable meeting space and a dedicated entrance to the new Universal Epic Universe theme park. Other new additions to the hospitality scene include the Universal Stella Nova and Universal Terra Luna Resorts. Located near Universal Epic Universe and the OCCC, the twin properties are ideal for rooms-only events programs for groups of up to 1,500 attendees. There’s also the new 270-unit Villatel Orlando Resort. Each of its themed villas can accommodate up to 26 guests, and the property also features the first Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy Resort in the U.S., with 256 spacious two- and three-bedroom units.

A recent $275-million renovation and expansion project at the Walt Disney World Swan and Dolphin properties included upgrades to all 756 rooms and suites and meeting spaces in the Swan hotel. Meeting spaces at the Dolphin also were renovated in addition to a 120,000-square-foot expansion.

New and Upcoming Theme Park Attractions

Orlando’s theme parks offer groups new experiences, starting with Universal Epic Universe, which debuted in May 2025 as the first major theme park to open in Orlando in 25 years. The park transports guests to five imaginative worlds: Celestial Park, The Wizarding World of Harry Potter™– Ministry of Magic, Super Nintendo World, How to Train Your Dragon – Isle of Berk, and Dark Universe. Just steps from Celestial Park is an event pavilion for receptions and meal functions for up to 500 guests.

Another exciting new development is Disney Meetings & Events’ reimagined Disney Creative Studio, located within Walt Disney World Resort, where meeting professionals collaborate with Disney Event Architects to design unique conventions, meetings, and incentive programs. The studio has all the creative resources — including audiovisual and decor, entertainment, florals, catering, and more — needed to design a memorable group experience.

Orlando’s Magic Kingdom Park is undergoing the largest expansion in its history with the addition of Villains Land and Piston Peak, a Pixar Animations’ “Cars”-themed area. Villains Land will feature two major attractions as well as dining and shopping, and Piston Peak will let guests experience a rally race through the mountains. Another attraction that will debut within Disney’s Animal Kingdom Theme Park in 2027 is Tropical Americas, an 11-acre space with “Indiana Jones”– and “Encanto”-themed attractions.

All in all, Orlando is a winning destination for groups of all sizes who share a yen for adventure.