Why New Orleans Is Built to Host

Author: Kate Mulcrone

New Orleans is a destination where world-class infrastructure meets one-of-a-kind cultural richness. Rooted in French, Spanish, African, and Caribbean influences, the city transforms meetings into memorable experiences that extend far beyond the sessions. “What makes New Orleans truly built to host is how we merge precision event execution with an authentic, living culture. Here, business doesn’t just get done, it’s experienced,” said New Orleans & Company Vice President of Convention Sales & Strategies Stephanie Turner. “Our infrastructure delivers everything planners need, but it’s the spirit of the city, the music, the food, the people, that transforms a meeting into something unforgettable.”

A Sense of Place

With more than 4 million square feet of meeting space throughout the city and some 26,000 hotel rooms within walking distance of major venues, New Orleans can accommodate groups of any size. Attendees can try local specialties like beignets, gumbo, and jambalaya — as well as cuisine from around the world — at more than 1,000 local restaurants. Thanks to these cultural riches, New Orleans pairs logistical excellence with a true sense of place. The result is precision event execution surrounded by a vibrant, living culture where music fills the streets and centuries-old traditions thrive.

One of the highlights of New Orleans’ meetings infrastructure is the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center, which offers more than 1.1 million square feet of contiguous exhibit space. The center recently earned its second LEED Gold certification, making it an anchor for the city’s leadership in sustainability and innovation. There are more than 200 restaurants and 23,000 hotel rooms within a 15-minute walk of the convention center, making it easy for attendees to make the most of their time in The Big Easy. Beyond traditional venues, meeting spaces that embody the city’s spirit include the National WWII Museum and the historic Orpheum Theater.

In New Orleans, it’s easy for attendees to immerse themselves in the locale. A dinner featuring Gulf oysters tells the story of local heritage, and live jazz in a courtyard feels less like entertainment and more like belonging. The city’s combination of a unique multicultural identity and a robust meetings infrastructure has made New Orleans a trusted host for global conferences, medical and technology conventions, and major sporting events.

All in all, New Orleans is a place where business meets inspiration to create an impression that lasts long after attendees return home.