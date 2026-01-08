Meeting the Moment in Tampa Bay

Author: Kate Mulcrone

No matter the group size or purpose of an event, meetings have the potential to make a lasting impression on attendees as well as giving them a sense of place. Some events go further, making a meaningful impact on their host communities. Through its “Meeting the Moment” program, Visit Tampa Bay celebrates meetings that give back by lending their time, resources, and creativity to make the community even stronger.

Making It Easy for Groups to Give Back

The “Meeting the Moment” program highlights organizations and events that incorporate sustainable practices, community engagement, and inclusivity. Since launching in November 2024, the program has honored 32 meetings groups and organizations working across three categories: community engagement excellence, sustainability champions, and social impact advocates. Collectively, these group efforts have delivered economic value while building legacies of volunteerism, environmental stewardship, and social equity. “Event professionals have the power to create change far beyond the ballroom,” said Visit Tampa Bay President & CEO Santiago C. Corrada. “’Meeting the Moment’ celebrates organizers who embed community, sustainability, and social impact into their event DNA — proof that meaningful meetings can drive both legacy and economic growth.”

During the 2025 Association of Zoos & Aquariums (AZA) Annual Conference in Tampa, Florida, attendees participated in a conservation service project recognized in the Sustainability Champions category. In partnership with The Florida Aquarium, AZA supported the planting of one mangrove tree for each of the nearly 3,000 member organizations represented at the conference. The initiative contributed to coastal restoration by helping remove CO₂ from the atmosphere, creating nurseries for young fish and wildlife, and strengthening shorelines—leaving a lasting environmental legacy for Tampa Bay beyond the conference.

Destinations International hosted its 2024 Annual Convention in Tampa and partnered with Visit Tampa Bay to engage and uplift local communities. Guided by the UN Sustainable Development Goals, the group showcased local nonprofits, community leads, and small businesses during the event, resulting in support of over 1,800 jobs while simultaneously shining a spotlight on inclusive local businesses. Similarly, the Southeast Produce Council and its exhibitors donated 60,233 pounds of fresh produce after the Southern Exposure Retail & Food Service Conference & Expo was held at the Tampa Convention Center in 2024.

Building a Legacy

In April 2025 Tampa hosted the NCAA Women’s Final Four tournament for the fourth time. The organization partnered with locals on a court restoration project at the Riverfront Rec Center — and also made a large donation to its Teaching Tools Resource Center. Throughout the weekend, the NCAA hosted a “Tourney Town” where fans enjoyed pep rallies, bands, and cheer squads. Outside of the Tampa Convention Center, thousands of fans aged 18 and under dribbled basketballs from Curtis Hixon Waterfront Park through the Tampa Riverwalk and back to Tourney Town. The first 3,000 guests to register also got free T-shirts and basketballs. Inside the convention center, a sensory room was set up to provide a calm and relaxing environment where guests — especially those with sensory-processing disorders and disabilities — could take breaks from the crowds.

The American Legion also used the convention center to great effect to further its goal to give back to the community. At its 106th National Convention in August 2025, the group hosted a blood drive, eye exams, and a Humane Society “Cuddle Zone” for participants to interact with adoptable animals within the center. Members also had the chance to participate in clean-up and maintenance activities at the local American Legion Veterans Cemetery, the resting place of more than 700 veterans.

To date, a total of 32 groups that met in Tampa Bay in 2024 and 2025 have prioritized giving back through volunteer programs, partnerships, and charitable donations. The Meeting the Moment program is just one of the ways that events can leave a lasting impact on the community while creating opportunities for attendees to connect with one another.

Find out how your group can make the most of a Tampa Bay meeting.