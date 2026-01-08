Redefining the Meetings Experience in the Heart of Miami Beach

Author: Kate Mulcrone

When Convening Leaders 2027 kicks off at the Miami Beach Convention Center (MBCC), the city’s landscape is going to look a bit different than it does today, thanks to a new hotel project. Civic leaders, developers, and hospitality executives broke ground on the forthcoming Grand Hyatt Miami Beach late last year. The 800-room hotel is expected to open in late 2027 and will directly connect to the MBCC. The project marks a milestone moment not only for Miami Beach, but for the region as a whole, reinforcing the destination’s commitment to strengthening its global appeal for business events, conferences, and group incentive travel.

When completed, the Grand Hyatt Miami Beach will reflect the area’s meetings and conventions strategy by providing updated infrastructure that enhances access, elevates the attendee experience, and drives long-term economic impact in the Greater Miami area.

“This is a defining moment for our convention and trade-show ecosystem,” said David Whitaker, president & CEO of the Greater Miami Convention & Visitors Bureau (GMCVB). “Grand Hyatt Miami Beach will further strengthen our ability to compete for premier meetings, trade shows, and conventions by offering a level of integration and convenience that meeting planners increasingly value. With direct access to our state-of-the-art Miami Beach Convention Center and the vibrant energy of Miami Beach just steps away, this hotel adds an exciting new dimension to the experience we offer.”

The 17-story hotel — located in the heart of Miami Beach just two blocks from the Atlantic Ocean — was designed by architect Bernardo Fort-Brescia of Arquitectonica and is being developed by Terra and Turnberry. The property, which will be managed by Hyatt, offers 800 guest rooms, including 52 luxury suites with views of Miami Beach, four floors of dedicated meeting and ballroom space to complement the MBCC, and a rooftop pool deck, as well as a restaurant and bar. A climate-controlled skybridge gives attendees direct access to the convention center, and pedestrian promenades, bike-sharing stations, and improved transit access rounds out the on-the-ground guest experience.

The addition of the Grand Hyatt will help activate a more walkable Miami Beach Convention Center District while simultaneously offering guests quick access to Lincoln Road’s shopping, dining, and arts scene. Nearby cultural treasures include The Bass Museum, Miami City Ballet, SoundScape Park, and the New World Symphony. The area is also home to world-renowned restaurants — including Michelin-recognized dining — and state-of-the-art entertainment venues, making it an ideal destination for both daytime programming and evening experiences for groups.

“Greater Miami is already an amazing place to host our meetings — the energy, the culture, and the amenities are unmatched,” The Aesthetic Society Senior Director of Education and Meetings Kathleen McClemmy told Convene via email. “The addition of the Grand Hyatt Miami Beach takes it to the next level. Being able to house attendees just steps from the meeting floor is a total game-changer for how we plan in this destination.”

To learn more about hosting meetings in Greater Miami and Miami Beach, visit MiamiMeetings.com.

To learn more about the Grand Hyatt brand, visit GrandHyatt.com or track the hotel’s progress via a live camera feed at MiamiBeachHQHotel.com.