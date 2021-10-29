Why Incheon, South Korea, Should Top Your Shortlist

Author: Jennifer N. Dienst

For groups eyeing Asia for future global gatherings, South Korea presents an appealing package. The country is accessible, English is widely spoken throughout, and its rich history, culture, and culinary heritage turn the heads of the most seasoned travelers.

Of its cities, Incheon stands out as South Korea’s third-largest and first free economic zone, home to more than three million people, a massive port, and the country’s largest airport, Incheon International Airport (ICN).

In recent years, Incheon has given rise to a sleek smart city of its own, the international business district, Songdo. A variety of universities, organizations, and multinational companies like IBM and Samsung have a presence here, along with one of the country’s newest, largest convention facilities — Songdo Convensia. Sustainability is also one of the standout design features of this master planned smart city, and groups can expect to see plenty of green space and dozens of LEED-certified buildings while meeting here.

Read on for the top five reasons why Incheon makes the perfect base for business events.







A city within a smart city. The Incheon Songdo International Conference Complex Zone (or Songdo ICCZ, for short) comprises dozens of hotel, shopping, dining, and entertainment options — the perfect base for groups meeting at Songdo Convensia or collaborating with one of the many companies and organizations based in the district.

A tech-forward convention facility. Songdo Convensia, Incheon’s largest facility for conventions, trade shows, and business events, has added new capabilities and resources for hybrid and digital programs. Organizers will have access to on-site studios and spaces equipped with the latest in digital event technology, from holograms to 3D platforms.

Safety first. Songdo ICCZ has made safety a top priority for on-site groups by implementing rigorous health and sanitation measures. The facility is also offering more than $3,000 in supplies and support to visiting groups to help them create the safest environment possible for their meeting.

Green spaces aplenty. Thirty percent of Songdo ICCZ’s footprint is green space, offering groups plenty of open-air room to gather and take in the waterfront and the Songdo skyline. Adjacent to Songdo Convensia, the 100-acre Central Park — inspired by the New York City original — features an underground system that captures and recycles rainwater for irrigation.

Destination support at the ready. While hosting a business event in Incheon, organizers can expect administrative and financial support from both the city and Incheon Tourism Organization, including a customized, on-site welcome desk and shuttle transportation along with guided tour programs for attendees.