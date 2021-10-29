How the ASSP and Austin Partnered for a Safe Event

What were the biggest factors in producing a safe, successful event in the Austin Convention Center?

Developing, communicating, and implementing comprehensive safety and health protocols were the driving factors that made Safety 2021 a success. We required all attendees to provide proof of full vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test within 48 hours of badge pick-up. On-site safeguards included mandatory face coverings, contactless registration, physical distancing, designated entrances and exits, seating limits in meeting rooms, and frequent cleaning of common areas. Food trucks enabled attendees to eat just outside the convention center. Many safety professionals voiced their appreciation of our strong commitment to keeping them safe during a challenging time for public health.

How did you work with the Austin hotels and other venues on the attendee experience?

I’m sure you’ve been to a conference where there’s a huge line at registration to pick up your badge. We wanted to avoid that, especially since we were asking for additional information with the vaccination or test records. So we encouraged people to pick up their badges early, not only at the convention center, but at two of the hotels that had our badge pick-up kiosks in their lobbies. The hotels were very cooperative in helping to facilitate that. Also, we had some concurrent sessions in the hotel that’s attached to the convention center and we had similar physically distanced seating options and those kinds of things at the hotel. So they were great.

Did you have a code of conduct or set of expectations communicated in advance among staff and attendees?







Yes. ASSP has had a code of conduct for a long time. We definitely had guidelines ahead of time. Kind of what we’re talking about: Before you leave for the conference, make sure you have your vaccination card, negative test result, face masks, a whole lot of patience — things for everybody. And everybody complied. The lines were never too long because we allowed a lot of time for people to pick up their badges. That allowed people again to have that space and people understood these are the requirements.

Is that kind of communication well in advance one of the keys to pulling off a safe event?

Absolutely. We are really big on setting expectations. Our attendees and exhibitors knew our expectation was to show proof of vaccination or negative tests, so they were prepared.

What were some other ways you created a safe experience for attendees?

Safety people like to talk about layers of mitigation. If you think of a piece of Swiss cheese with its holes, you want to make sure the holes don’t line up. So, for example, besides the measures already noted, we verified with the convention center that they had the highest level of filtration in their HVAC systems. There were many ways we were keeping people safe, but I would say the vaccination requirement, tests, face coverings, and meals outside were the main ways we did that.

With the food-truck meals, did you give attendees plenty of time to go back to their rooms to eat if that’s what they decided?

This was another way the Austin Convention Center helped us. There was a ballroom in the Expo Center that we weren’t using, so they set up scores of well-spaced chairs and tables for people to sit. Obviously it’s hot in Texas in September. If people didn’t want to sit outside, there were places to sit inside physically distanced, but I think people just enjoyed being outside and having that fresh air, taking that little break and then coming back in. And our schedule was designed to give people enough time to do that. Sometimes with conventions you feel like you have to keep running to the next thing, so we built in extra time into the schedule so people wouldn’t feel rushed.

How has the reaction been from attendees to all the safety measures and the code of conduct that you put in place?

Overall, it was really positive. People felt safe and appreciated all the measures we put in place. Our event team received many positive comments during the three-day experience, confirming that we made the right decision in moving forward with the in-person component of the event.

This was a hybrid event. How did Austin help with the hybrid experience?

We didn’t partner with them too much on the virtual side, but I will say that any space we needed, we had great access to it. So let’s say I am actually in Austin and I am speaking in one of the virtual sessions — the convention center provided a speaker prep room, if you will, where virtual speakers could be in that live chat. The convention center was great with anything we needed.

