Why This Year-Round Paradise Will Enchant Your Attendees

Author: Jennifer N. Dienst

Perhaps best known for its 13 miles of pristine beaches and iconic oceanfront resorts, Amelia Island is also well stocked with flexible meeting spaces, both indoor and out, that make it ideal for small- to mid-size gatherings.

One of the perks of meeting in Northeast Florida is its temperate climate, which never seems to feel too hot or too cold. That means attendees can look forward to making the most of the destination’s many activities, regardless of when their event is being held. That includes relaxing on the beach, of course, but also taking advantage of plenty of other outdoor adventures — like guided kayak tours, sunrise yoga, river cruises, and beyond.

Amelia Island also is home to some of the state’s best beachfront resorts. The Ritz-Carlton, Amelia Island and Omni Amelia Island Resort collectively offer 140,000 square feet of meeting and event space. Groups can expect a luxury experience at both properties, including championship golf, spa, and high-end dining. Mid-range accommodation options with meeting space are also plentiful, from well-known brands like Courtyard by Marriott, Springhill Suites by Marriott, Hampton Inn & Suites, and Residence Inn.





Top Dining

When it comes to dining, the options are just as impressive. Amelia Island has more than 90 independent restaurants, with many focused on farm-to-table and Southern-style fare. Of course, the Atlantic Ocean plays a starring role, too, with eateries frequently showcasing the area’s bounty of fresh seafood or offering prime oceanfront views. For a unique group experience, Amelia Island’s AAA Five-Diamond restaurant Salt, at The Ritz-Carlton, offers a Chef’s Kitchen Table with seven courses. And at Omni Amelia Island Resort, groups can end their meal with a tour of the property’s sustainability initiatives — including “The Sprouting Project,” a state-of-the-art aquaponic greenhouse, an apiary with 27 bee colonies, a chicken coop, an organic garden, and a barrel room with 36 barrels of honey infused cocktails, fermented wines, specialty vinegars, and hot sauces.

In historic downtown Fernandina Beach, attendees will find even more unique local experiences to bond over. This walkable downtown area has 50 charming blocks to explore, including Victorian-era homes, antique shops, boutiques, museums — and, of course, plenty of dining options.

