Webinar: Virtual & Hybrid Event Production: What You Need to Know to Be Successful in 2021

What requirements are necessary for virtual and hybrid events? Who is responsible for what aspects of production? What considerations should you take in choosing the right software platform for your events? These are just a few of the questions we’ll be diving into on this exclusive webinar.

Join the experts from CadmiumCD, Projection, and Conference Managers for an in-depth discussion on how to plan your event production in 2021 and beyond. We’ll explore best practices, tips, and even a few case studies on how to prepare for successful virtual and hybrid events.

  • Duration: 01:03:42
  • Date: 12/16/2020
December 16, 2020

