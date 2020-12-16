Introduction
COVID-19 has decimated in-person events for 2020. Meeting and event planners are left to pick up the pieces and figure out the best way to deliver a digital experience to their audiences that not only rivals what they would get in-person but from the safety of their own homes. A truly daunting task for even the most seasoned event professional.
The Challenge
K.I.T. Group, an association management company, headquartered in Berlin with offices in Paris, Singapore, Abu Dhabi, Beijing, Geneva and Dresden, found themselves at a standstill when the pandemic hit. Instead of allowing the crisis to dictate how and when they will have events again, they utilized the knowledge gained in the Digital Events Strategist course offered by PCMA. With a firm grasp on the basics and an eye toward the future, K.I.T. Group set out in search of answers on not only what kind of event can be conceived in a digital format, but how to inspire and captivate their audience.
K.I.T. Group sought to increase their in-house digital expertise while developing comprehensive digital approaches and concepts. “For so many years, hospitality and conference management professionals have had no true acknowledgement of their dedicated expertise,” said Jocelyne Mülli, Managing Director, K.I.T. Group. “The DES certificate is a new label for quality, proven qualification but also for passion about our networking business – in whatever format it is to be.”
For so many years, hospitality and conference management professionals have had no true acknowledgement of their dedicated expertise. The DES certificate is a new label for quality, proven qualification but also for passion about our networking business – in whatever format it is to be.”
The Solution
By turning to the DES course offered by PCMA, K.I.T. Group was able to immerse their staff in a comprehensive course that includes: industry overview and digital event types, business plans and monetization, content and audience engagement, technology and production, and marketing and measurement.
The Results
The K.I.T. Group found themselves ahead of the curve, as it has been training its conference experts as Digital Event Strategists since 2016 using the program offered by PCMA. Altogether, 20 staff members have been certified which resulted in the successful development of client and participant-oriented conference delivery with the implementation of digital solutions. “The DES course provided me with the tools to effectively stand my ground in today’s digital events world,” said Roberta Odebrecht, CMP, DES, Account Director, K.I.T. Group. “The content of the course has helped me to enhance my clients digital event strategies – from the event design all the way to evaluation of the ROI.”
Fast Facts
200+
digital events completed.
20+
certified Digital Event Strategists.
2016
started turning to DES.
The DES course provided me with the tools to effectively stand my ground in today’s digital events world. The content of the course has helped me to enhance my clients digital event strategies – from the event design all the way to evaluation of the ROI.”
The Conclusion
When the pandemic hit, K.I.T. Group, like the rest of us, were at the crossroads of what to do and where to go next. Instead of being reactive to the situation they faced, K.I.T. Group took it upon themselves to be their own trailblazer on the path to digital. Armed with a wealth of knowledge and an employee base that was certified, K.I.T. Group has held more than 200 digital events in 2020 despite the backdrop of a global pandemic wiping away in-person events.
For more information on the Digital Event Strategist course, visit pcma.org/des.