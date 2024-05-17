Webinar: Turbocharge Your Event Planning with AI – May 16, 2024

 

Explore the transformative power of AI in the business events industry in this month’s webinar. Discover how AI optimizes event planning, enhances attendee experiences, and drives meaningful engagement, revolutionizing every aspect of event management.

HOST: Traci DePuy,Chief Marketing Officer, PCMA
SPEAKERS: Tess M. Vismale, CMP, DES, Founder & CEO, iSocialExecution | Matt Bohn, Head of Corporate Events, Drata
DEMO BY: Meredith Douglas, Community Engagement Manager, PCMA
PRODUCED BY: Megan Culligan, Associate, Events & Experiences, PCMA

Information

  • Duration: 00:54:24
  • Date: 05/16/2024
