News for Professionals: Career Advice and Ideas

Women Are Falling Into the ‘Exhaustion Gap’ at Work – Here Are 5 Tips to Tackle It

Women are more likely to experience burnout and overwhelming stress than men — as they are more likely to juggle the demands of their career with household and caregiving responsibilities — in a phenomenon called the exhaustion gap. Stylist shares tips on how to mitigate the stress, ranging from something as small as taking a lunchtime walk around the block to having an open conversation with your boss to recognizing your current employment situation may not be the right fit for you.