News for Professionals: Career Advice and Ideas

Looking for ways to do your job better — or for the latest trends in the world of work? Here’s a roundup of career-related stories selected by the editors of Convene.
RIP Office Bestie: Here’s the Upside to a Diminishing Need to Have a Friend at Work
The sudden prolonged switch to remote work forced millions nationwide to quietly break up with their professional significant others. Zoom fatigue was settling onto a world of recently refurbished home offices — just more ash from the pandemic volcano — and workplace socializing and bonding were amongst the first fatalities. The Wall Street Journal reported the percentage of hybrid workers who claimed to have a best friend at work fell from 22 percent to 17 percent between 2019 and 2022. And, suggests Fast Company, they’re not interested in reconciliation.
Research: Negotiating Is Unlikely to Jeopardize Your Job Offer
Job seekers worry about negotiating an offer for many reasons, including the worst-case scenario that the offer will be rescinded. Across a series of seven studies, researchers found that these fears are consistently exaggerated: Candidates think they are much more likely to jeopardize a deal than managers report they are. This fear can lead candidates to avoid negotiating altogether. Harvard Business Review explores two reasons driving this fear and offers research-backed advice on how anxious candidates can approach job negotiations.
How to Future-Proof Your Career — Surviving in the AI Era
The rise of artificial intelligence is often portrayed as a threat to jobs and livelihoods. Headlines scream about robots taking over and machines replacing human workers. But, as Forbes asks, is this fear justified or is it just modern-day Luddism rearing its head again?
Women Are Falling Into the ‘Exhaustion Gap’ at Work – Here Are 5 Tips to Tackle It
Women are more likely to experience burnout and overwhelming stress than men — as they are more likely to juggle the demands of their career with household and caregiving responsibilities — in a phenomenon called the exhaustion gap. Stylist shares tips on how to mitigate the stress, ranging from something as small as taking a lunchtime walk around the block to having an open conversation with your boss to recognizing your current employment situation may not be the right fit for you.