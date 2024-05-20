Great Expectations: New Projects on the Horizon for Oklahoma City

Good things are worth waiting for. And in Oklahoma City, anticipation is building about what comes next. There’s plenty to get excited about for this city on the rise. You’ll have new reasons to bring your next meeting or event to the Modern Frontier.

Opening this year, the Oklahoma Trailhead and Bike Park at RIVERSPORT will be the hub for a new expansion of the city’s trail system and will include a bike plaza, an outdoor classroom, a community garden and play area.

A $40 million renovation will modernize the National Cowboy & Western Heritage Museum, which just celebrated the grand opening of its first-of-its-kind, immersive, projection-mapped Find Your West exhibit, with 27 projectors and 768 LED tiles made up of more than 23 million LED lights showcasing the work of 50 people from five different countries.

Next year, the 96,000 square-foot Andretti Indoor Karting and Games will open with electric super-karts, zip lining, rock climbing, a full-service sky bar and more.

The $400 million OKANA Resort & Indoor Waterpark opens next Spring with its riverfront hotel, spa, adventure lagoon, amphitheater and more.

Meeting attendees will have even more options for accommodations with the opening of The Elm Hotel, a boutique, luxury hotel. In 2025 the Hamlin Hotel is set to open.

The OKC Fairgrounds is one of the largest event facilities in the U.S. and construction for a new coliseum is well underway. Events will continue in the Jim Norick Arena during construction, with the OG&E Coliseum expected to be completed by mid-2025.

The Oklahoma City Zoo and Botanical Garden will undergo $71 million of new infrastructure through 2028. After recently celebrating the opening of Expedition Africa, OKC Zoo’s largest ever expansion, next up is the Sea Lion Cove, a 3-acre expansion for the Zoo’s California Sea Lions.