Webinar: The Secret to Communication with Speakers and Attendees in a Virtual World

One of the main challenges with planning virtual and hybrid events is good communication. On this webinar, we’ll explore how to identify patterns of misunderstanding, follow the path of least resistance, and give speakers and attendees enough information to keep them satisfied while still in the planning stages.

PCMA is an Approved CAE Provider & CMP Preferred Vendor.

Information

  • Duration: 01:01:32
  • Date: 11/10/2020
CMP Certification

  • EIC Status: Submitted
  • CMP-IS Domain: F. Stakeholder Management
  • Clock Hours: 1.0
November 10, 2020

