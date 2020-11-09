In a City Known for Medical Advances, Your Health is Pittsburgh’s Primary Objective

While the safety and wellbeing of visitors has always been a top priority, that commitment is even more critical to survival due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The City of Pittsburgh and Allegheny County are in lockstep with that promise, which is why VisitPITTSBURGH’s Pittsburgh Global Health (PGH) & Safety Commitment highlights the wide range of health and safety commitments put forward by the region’s hospitality and tourism communities.

VisitPITTSBURGH consulted with the city’s prestigious medical and health organizations and received guidance from several engaged stakeholders and partners, both within the hospitality and tourism industries as well as across other sectors, throughout the development of the commitment.

MeetPITTSBURGH, a division of VisitPITTSBURGH, will use the PGH Commitment as a baseline for future events, as all planning and protocols will be built under the commitment, ensuring that event organizers are presenting safe plans and guidelines that are aligned with the Pennsylvania and Allegheny County Health Departments.

“Business event organizers want to feel confident that destinations have state-of-the-art health and safety protocols, vetted by health officials, firmly in place,” said VisitPITTSBURGH President & CEO Jerad Bachar. “We believe Pittsburghers and visitors alike deserve a unique commitment tailored to their specific needs.”

When planning your next gathering, it’s important to note that the LEED® Platinum Certified David L. Lawrence Convention Center, managed by ASM Global, also has implemented the VenueShield Environmental Hygiene Program.

Created by ASM Global, the world’s largest venue management & services company, the VenueShield Program offers best practices across workstreams related to environmental hygiene, food service, customer journey, talent, public awareness, and technology and equipment, including state-of-the-art standard operating procedures for environmental hygiene.

In Pittsburgh, your health and safety are top priorities, and now more than ever, it’s good to know that a city has your back.

Learn more about the PGH Commitment at www.VisitPITTSBURGH.com/MeetPITTSBURGH/