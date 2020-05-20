Webinar: Stay Resilient: You Can Do Anything For a Year

 

Now is the perfect time for you to prove to yourself how resilient you can be! Show the world that you can rise above any challenge. Participants will learn from Bart Berkey how to FACE this situation, or any obstacle head on with:

  • Flexibility- be ready to pivot, adjust, and reinvent
  • Acceptance- you have not done anything wrong
  • Calm- worry is like being on a rocking chair, back and forth movements without any advancement
  • Empathy- show me your poodle, not your pool (I may have lost my job).

 

  • Duration: 01:00:46
  • Date: 05/19/2020
May 20, 2020

