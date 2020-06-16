Webinar: Security Considerations For Your Next Event

Attendee safety has always been a top priority for any event organizer, and now the world is on high alert. Security measures have increased in every aspect, so we have brought in the experts. Join us as we move through protocols and procedures to keep everyone, from attendees to VIPs, safe when they step back into face-to-face events.

 

  • Duration: 01:02:10
  • Date: 06/16/2020
