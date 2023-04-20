APAC Webinar: Waste Not, Want Not: Practical Solutions for Preventing Food Waste in Events

Food waste in events can be difficult to prevent but focusing on key problematic menu items and causes of waste is a practical way to achieve reduction goals.
As business events professionals, we have the power to make a difference. Join us for the webinar on “Waste Not, Want Not: Practical Solutions for Preventing Food Waste in Events” with Dr. Aurora Dawn Benton, Founder of Astrapto LLC, and a thought leader on sustainability in hospitality, travel, and events.
Webinar Key Takeaways
- Examples of prevention strategies from a food waste study that recently concluded in the US West Coast;
- How planners and venues can work together to address food waste;
- Uncovering top food waste challenges and experiences with event planners in different regions.
Speaker: Dr. Aurora Dawn Benton
Founder and Chief Change Agent, Astrapto LLC
Dr. Aurora Dawn Benton is Founder and Chief Change Agent of Astrapto LLC, which exists to advance positive impact in hospitality, events, and travel. Her passion is to make sustainability practical and approachable for people whose main job is not sustainability, but who have a passion to improve social and environmental performance in their operations and supply chains.
Aurora loves helping people realize their potential while discovering a greater purpose for good in business. She has helped over 130 young professionals launch green teams and perform sustainable procurement audits. Her clients include World Wildlife Fund, Sodexo Live, Baltimore Convention Center, Green Seal, the Events Industry Council, Accor, Hilton, and Direct Travel. She has been a thought leader and volunteer in hospitality industry organizations, including a task force for Sustainable Events Standards and the Global Sustainable Tourism Council. Aurora has a Doctorate in Business Administration in Social Impact Management.
Check out Aurora’s LinkedIn | Astrapto LLC page.
Moderator: Cara Puah
Deputy Director, Tourism, NTUC LearningHub
Cara presents a dual-professional background with extensive management experience in MICE and keen interest in lifelong learning for the tourism sector. She established credentials in several leadership roles over two decades where she worked at various international hospitality organisations to strategise and lead Sales & Marketing, Account Management & Business Development teams. She is a passionate advocate for regenerative tourism and events.
Check out Cara’s LinkedIn.
Panelist: Hellen Woon
Event Director, Constellar Malaysia
Hellen is a skilled and motivated project director with over 15 years of experience in trade fair organising across Malaysia, Singapore, and Indonesia. She has worked with various organizers and was previously the Country Manager of CEMS and the Project Director for RX Global in Jakarta. Hellen is known for developing successful strategies that drive business development and profitability for both new and existing trade fairs in the region. She now leads Constellar Malaysia’s office and has organized past events such as Café Malaysia, MegaBuild Indonesia, and the Singapore Fintech Festival.
Check out Hellen’s LinkedIn.
Panelist: Lynell Peck
Director of Culinary Service, International Convention Centre Sydney (ICC Sydney)
Lynell Peck, Director of Culinary Services at ICC Sydney, has over 35 years of experience in hospitality and event management. She leads a team of 500+ to deliver exceptional culinary experiences at ICC Sydney, setting new standards with sustainable product sourcing and collaborating with local food and beverage suppliers. Lynell has received multiple accolades, including the 2018 NSW Savour Australia Restaurant & Catering HOSTPLUS Awards for Excellence.
Check out Lynell’s LinkedIn.
Information
- Duration: 00:58:50
- Date: 04/20/2023
- Speakers: