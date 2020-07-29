Webinar: Keeping Everyone Safe When We Return To Face-to-Face

Meetings and events are going to look very different when the industry returns to face-to-face in light of COVID-19. The business events community has been working to find the best practices and create standards to ensure the safety of all when we do. Our panel of experts is here to answer the top questions about what the return to events will look like in order to keep everyone involved safe according the research their organizations have done, as well as standards planners should look out for when deciding on their next meeting venue.

 

Resources:

Information

  • Duration: 01:02:39
  • Date: 07/29/2020
  Speakers:
         
         
         
         

CMP Certification

  • EIC Status: Submitted
  • CMP-IS Domain: G. Meeting or Event Design
  • Clock Hours: 1.0
July 29, 2020

