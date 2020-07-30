People on the Move

Author: Casey Gale

Your colleagues are on the move, find out who is going where.

Jon Chocklett

Jon Chocklett has been named senior vice president of sales and business development at The Watergate Hotel in Washington, D.C. He will be responsible for oversight of the sales and business development for the hotel and future projects, as well as maintenance of all client relations. Chocklett previously worked as vice president of sales and business development at The Watergate in 2016, before relocating to Beverly Hills. Before rejoining the team, Chocklett served as director of sales and marketing at The Ritz-Carlton, Tysons Corner, Virginia.

Jason Ro

Sofitel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills has named Jason Ro its new associate director of sales. Previously, Ro managed the group sales team and served as interim director of sales and marketing, spearheading strategies to increase group sales production. Ro previously worked in sales and marketing at Le Meridien Delfina Santa Monica and Four Points by Sheraton Los Angeles.

The Event Strategy Network

A new network of business professionals, the Event Strategy Network, is offering strategic consulting services to the events industry. The members of the network are from inside and outside the industry and were selected for their specific knowledge and skills. The network was created in response to the COVID-19 crisis to help those in the events industry recognize the role strategy plays in driving event effectiveness.