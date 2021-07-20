Webinar: Hybrid Futures: How Peer Learning Can Bridge the Virtual/In-Person Audience Gap

As we look towards the next wave of event evolution, how can we reimagine and disrupt event networking experiences so that they are more human-centric and community-driven? In this webinar, we will share best practices in helping participants connect and learn from each other, gained from 10 years of collaborating with the top event professionals at PCMA, MPI, Adobe, Workday, Salesforce, Slack and more.

  • Duration: 00:46:04
  • Date: 07/20/2021
July 20, 2021

