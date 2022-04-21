Webinar: Generating Year-Round Revenue with Meeting Data

Meetings and conferences are data-rich entities that can leverage that data to generate revenue well beyond the event. Now, in addition to what you sell at your meeting, you can sell year-round engagement and connections. This webinar will teach you how and what to collect – and what to do with it. It’s time to move from annual revenue generation to “always on” revenue generation!

Learner Outcomes:

  • Learn about the first-party data you already have and how to refine it.
  • Learn various approaches to packaging and monetizing the data.
  • Learn how HIMSS turned first-party data into a large revenue stream.
  • Learn to capitalize on the data to also grow your event attendance.

EIC Status: Submitted
Domain A: Strategic Planning
Clock Hours: 1.0

  • Duration: 00:58:31
  • Date: 04/21/2022
April 21, 2022

