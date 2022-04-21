News for Professionals: Career Advice and Ideas

In Defense of Multitasking During Meetings

In a recent survey of 200 executives at U.S. companies, 92 percent said that employees who turn their cameras off and remain mute “probably don’t have a long-term future at their company.” What’s more, 93 percent of executives assume that employees who stay dark on Zoom are less engaged overall. Such news could spur some remote workers to heave a resigned sigh and flip their cameras on, postulates Quartz at Work. But a better solution might be for executives and managers to reconsider their attitudes toward multitasking during meetings.