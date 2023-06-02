Webinar: Dissecting the ChatGPT/Generative AI Disruption: Use Cases, Concerns, Threats & Opportunities for Event Profs

Speaker: Nick Borelli

Marketing Director, Zenus

Zenus Director of Marketing, Nick Borelli, leverages his background in experience design, event tech, and digital marketing to help event professionals reach their full potential.

His background includes decades of contributions to live and digital communication helping to facilitate his mission: bringing the world together through intentionally designed experiences. To further this mission, he has presented on a wide range of topics internationally, volunteered with numerous industry associations and contributed to dozens of publications. He has also served as a board member for a decade with the meetings and events industry non-profit, The SEARCH Foundation.