Webinar: Dissecting the ChatGPT/Generative AI Disruption: Use Cases, Concerns, Threats & Opportunities for Event Profs

The explosive adoption of ChatGPT and other generative AI tools brings enormous opportunities and challenges for all industries, events included. Many jobs will be eliminated, many will be made vastly more efficient, and most will evolve in a significant capacity. Much like the pandemic and pivot to virtual events, this disruption will have winners (those who lean in, embrace the change & adapt) & losers (those who choose to ignore it). Join us as we break down the top AI use cases for event profs, address broader shifts and implications for our industry, and explore the surprisingly real possibility (put forth by Elon Musk among many other luminaries) that AI will lead to the extinction of the human race. Yes, you read that right.
Agenda:
- 25 Smart ways event profs can use ChatGPT & other Generative AI tools
- Challenges, concerns & opportunities
- Overview of top platforms
Moderator: Howard Givner
SVP Knowledge & Innovation, PCMA | Founder, Event Leadership Institute
With over 20 years of industry experience, Howard is a widely recognized expert and innovator in the field of special events, meetings, and small business growth strategy. Howard is the Founder and CEO for the Event Leadership Institute, a leading provider of best-in-class training and education for the events industry through online, on-demand video professional development classes, interviews with industry leaders, white papers, webinars, and live events.
Speaker: Nick Borelli
Marketing Director, Zenus
Zenus Director of Marketing, Nick Borelli, leverages his background in experience design, event tech, and digital marketing to help event professionals reach their full potential.
His background includes decades of contributions to live and digital communication helping to facilitate his mission: bringing the world together through intentionally designed experiences. To further this mission, he has presented on a wide range of topics internationally, volunteered with numerous industry associations and contributed to dozens of publications. He has also served as a board member for a decade with the meetings and events industry non-profit, The SEARCH Foundation.
Speaker: Jen Santos
Senior Technical Program Manager
For more than a decade, Jen Santos has led event technology at some of the world’s largest companies.
She brings the technology and team building best practices from over 20+ years of IT consulting and coaching experience to event delivery teams so they can deliver exceptional events.
Speaker: Matthias Clock
Marketing Director, RX
With over a decade of experience marketing trade shows, conferences, consumer events, and online marketplaces, Matthias Clock is an experienced events professional with a passion for digital innovation and data-driven marketing. Currently serving as Marketing Director at RX, Clock is committed to driving digital transformation at Vision Expo and across RX.
Speaker: Anh Nguyen
Founder, Spark Event Management
Anh Nguyen is the founder of Spark Event Management, an award-winning, full-service event management firm and the Spark Event Collective, a network of independent planners collaborating to deliver event experiences.
Anh is a seasoned business event professional who possesses over 18 years of event design, production, and management experience. She has managed a vast array of events including intimate corporate functions, awards and fundraising galas, large conference, virtual events, conventions and tradeshows, and international hospitality events and is known for her keen eye for detail while being able to lead, inspire and manage large, global teams.
Information
- Duration: 01:30:00
- Date: 06/02/2023
- Speaker: