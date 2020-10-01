Webinar: Connect with Confidence with Marriott International

Webinar: Connect with Confidence with Marriott International
Complete below to access this content

Login with PCMA Sign Up

Marriott International has redefined their meeting and event processes and reimagined spaces to align with expert protocols on cleanliness. Based on expert guidance, customer feedback and hotel best practices, Marriott will provide meeting planners with information about how to reimagine their meetings, evaluate and review options and experience new protocols every stage through the planning process through on-site execution.

For slides and more resources click here.

Sponsored by:

Information

  • Duration: 00:33:06
  • Date: 10/01/2020
  • Speaker:
         
October 1, 2020

Related Posts