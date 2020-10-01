Why You Need to Host Your Next Business Event in Pittsburgh

What makes an ideal meeting destination in 2021? Enhanced health and safety practices, a walkable downtown, unique venues and attractions and a convention center with plenty of space, to name a few. And, in Pittsburgh, you can get it all.

Open for business

Pittsburgh is open for business, and now is the time to give business travelers a chance to safely explore the city so many know and love. Event planners can choose from a number of outdoor venues, including the rooftop at the David L. Lawrence Convention Center, Gateway Clipper Fleet and National Aviary, among others.

In addition to these outdoor venues, Pittsburgh also boasts an abundance of outdoor spaces ideal for post-meeting social distancing. Home to 165 parks, Pittsburgh’s rolling topography, three rivers, mountains, hills and forests define the city which has everything from regional parks to small neighborhood parklets.

Committed to health and safety

When it comes to health and safety, Pittsburgh visitors deserve a unique commitment tailored to their specific needs. That’s why the Pittsburgh hospitality community worked together with the city’s prestigious medical and health organizations to create the PGH Commitment, which incorporates state, county, city and CDC health and safety guidelines. This lifelong pledge further demonstrates that visitors’ health and safety is MeetPITTSBURGH’s top priority.

In addition to adhering to county and statewide regulations, local venues and the more than 25 downtown hotels are exceeding their brand standards when it comes to cleanliness. Here, “the new normal” means properties continue to exceed even the highest expectations.

Easy to get there

Located in western Pennsylvania, Pittsburgh is an easily accessible destination, as attendees from 10 states, Washington, D.C. and parts of Canada can drive to Pittsburgh in under six hours. Upon arrival, visitors will quickly notice that Pittsburgh is quite compact, walkable and easily navigable.

Meet safely in Pittsburgh and give attendees the experience you’ve grown to love and expect.