Webinar: 5 Ways to Reimagine Your Next Event in A Virtual Reality

The events landscape has changed beyond recognition in the last few months, leaving in-person events a thing of the past, at least for now. But the meetings and conference world is known for innovation and resilience, and with the right tools, you can pivot effectively and still give your attendees a sense of community from a distance.
Join us as virtual and hybrid event expert Scott Davis of Mediasite Events walks you through why you should rethink everything you know about events and reimagine your strategy step by step. You’ll learn:
- How organizations are going virtual in this new digital-first world
- Why your event content better be more engaging than ever and how to best present it
- Considerations for going live or pre-recording content
- What the most effective online video strategy looks like
- The most important questions to be asking now
Date: 06/10/2020
- Duration: 01:00:21
- Date: 06/10/2020
