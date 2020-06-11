News for Professionals: Career Advice and Ideas

We get it, you’re busy. So, the Convene editors have curated the latest tips and trends in the world of work for you. Take a look at what caught our eye this past week.
It’s Time to Double-down on Inclusion
Dr. Terri Cooper, chief inclusion officer for Deloitte, suggests three steps businesses and individuals can take to be more inclusive. Read more at LinkedIn.
4-Day Work Week Gaining Popularity
The pandemic has made workers reconsider their relationship with the job, and many desire a four-day work week, according to a recent survey by The Harris Poll. Business Insider reports that studies and trials of the model show it helps workers’ productivity and well-being.
Discussing Racism in the Workplace
Forbes shares advice from Kwame Christian Esq., M.A., the director of the American Negotiation Institute, to help people from all walks of life have the sometimes difficult discussions about race at work and at home.
New Survey Suggests Remote Work Is Here to Stay
The COVID-19 pandemic has changed many aspects of the world, but its most lasting legacy may be working from home, says a new survey from the Conference Board. CNBC has the story.