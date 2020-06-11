Webinar: Get Creative with Restrictions to Meet Differently

Complete below to access this content

Login with PCMA Sign Up

The return to face-to-face events is in sight, but they will never be the same. Our panel of experts will tackle questions about how the industry is working together as a whole to provide clean and safe environments for event participants. They will discuss issues such as meals, getting in and out of show floors and meeting rooms, and what the cost structure will look like for all the precautions that will be put into place.

 

Sponsored by:

PCMA is an Approved CAE Provider & CMP Preferred Vendor.

Information

  • Duration: 00:57:57
  • Date: 06/11/2020
  • Speakers:
         
         
         
         

CMP Certification

  • EIC Status: Submitted
  • CMP-IS Domain: G. Meeting or Event Design
  • Clock Hours: 1.0
June 11, 2020

Related Posts