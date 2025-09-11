Want to Meet in a Dynamic, Accessible, Business-Friendly Asian Destination? Take a Look at Macao and Hengqin!

You may know Macao, a vibrant city located on the south-eastern coast of China, as a destination for casino-goers. But it’s so much more than that. Macao and its immediate neighbor, Hengqin, are ideal MICE (Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Exhibitions) destinations. Offering easy access via air (with multiple international airports), land, and sea; no-hassle travel (visa-free for citizens of 81 countries and regions); and ample cultural charm with both Chinese and European influences, this is a dream for meeting planners and attendees alike.

Macao and Hengqin have a number of fully integrated facilities with large scale meeting space, accommodations, retail, restaurant, and entertainment facilities giving meeting planners plenty of options for one-off or repeat events. The cities together boast more than 56,000 hotel rooms and some 260,000 square meters of event space. And for downtime, new and stunning entertainment, dining, and nightlife experiences are in generous supply.