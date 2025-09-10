Why Now Is the Time to Connect in Tampa Bay

Author: David McMillin

Why does the sun seem to shine a bit brighter when groups convene in Tampa Bay? Maybe it’s the waterfront convention district. Maybe it’s the award-winning amenities and services. Or maybe it’s one — or all — of the five reasons below that keep meeting professionals coming back to Tampa Bay.

1. It’s the MVP of destinations.

Looking for a winning location for your next event? Tampa Bay is on a championship-level streak — recently featured on TIME’s “World’s Greatest Places” and Money’s “Best Places to Travel.” The accolades highlight Tampa Bay’s diverse attractions, from thrilling experiences to acclaimed dining.

Even the journey here is award-winning. Tampa International Airport (TPA) was ranked No. 1 among North American airports with 15 to 25 million passengers in the Airports Council International’s industry-benchmarking Airport Service Quality (ASQ) Awards. Just minutes from the convention district, TPA impresses travelers with its modern facilities, easy-to-navigate layout, and consistently high service standards.

2. So many ways to go gourmet.

Tampa Bay’s dining landscape is as diverse as it is delicious, with Michelin-starred restaurants serving everything from contemporary American cuisine to Italian and Japanese. Eventgoers can also enjoy authentic Cuban fare, trendy food halls, and an ever-expanding mix of local favorites. Whatever they’re craving, guests will find Tampa Bay’s food scene delivers and gives them plenty to talk about long after the meal.

3. A venue that does it all — sustainably.

Step into the Tampa Convention Center, and it’s easy to see why this waterfront venue has won so many industry awards. With 600,000 square feet of total event space, the facility goes big on flexibility and flair, offering 52 meeting rooms (27 with water views) and a 36,000-square-foot ballroom. And thanks to power efficiency and waste diversion programs, the venue proudly sports an ENERGY STAR score of 84.





Along with plenty of space, the Tampa Convention Center provides amenities and support from trusted partners. Encore brings events to life with cutting-edge audiovisual services and rigging, while Aramark serves award-winning cuisine to fit any occasion. EDLEN also provides the foundation for a successful event with temporary utilities and more than 50 years of experience.

4. Nearly everything is within walking distance.

Tampa Bay’s downtown Convention District makes it easy for attendees to get around. With more than 4,700 downtown hotel rooms, including 3,300 within six blocks of the Tampa Convention Center, attendees are never far from the action. From boutique stays with character to trusted global brands and luxury towers, Tampa Bay’s Treasure Collection hotels offer style, service, and comfort just steps away.

Notable options include the 519-room JW Marriott Tampa Water Street, the 172-room Tampa EDITION, and the dual-branded Hyatt Place/Hyatt House Tampa Downtown, along with 1,500 brand-new rooms across the district.

Looking for options for post-meeting revelry? The Tampa Convention Center is just steps from the Tampa Riverwalk, voted among the country’s finest riverwalks in USA Today’s 10Best Readers’ Choice Awards. This 2.6-mile pedestrian path provides a direct route to celebrated attractions, museums, dining, and other hotspots, while the nearby Water Street Tampa neighborhood is noted for its innovative design, sustainability, and entertainment.

5. Guests will want to stay and play.

If there’s a meeting destination that calls for taking a few extra days to explore, it’s Tampa Bay. Guests can make the most of their time with two smart ways to save: CityPASS, which offers up to 55 percent off top attractions, or the Tampa Riverwalk Attraction Pass, which offers discounted admission to top spots along the Tampa Riverwalk.

Notable attractions include rides and wildlife at Busch Gardens Tampa Bay, exotic animal encounters at ZooTampa at Lowry Park, whimsical cruises aboard the Pirate Water Taxi, coming face-to-fin with marine life at The Florida Aquarium, sparking curiosity at Glazer Children’s Museum, and stepping into the past at the Tampa Bay History Center.