This week’s Convene Podcast unpacks how to navigate DEI backlash, how radical joy was infused into the Human Rights Conference, and what Fyre Festival 2 teaches us about trust in events.

Author: Magdalina Atanassova

Here’s what’s new on the Convene Podcast this week.

🎙️ Convene Article: CSR Professionals Survey the Political Landscape for DEI

A recent survey reveals how corporate citizenship professionals are adjusting to DEI backlash while remaining true to their company’s commitment to its values. Written and read by Michelle Russell, editor in chief at Convene.

🎙️ Convene Series: How Radical Joy Shaped the WorldPride Human Rights Conference

What does it take to design an event that is both unapologetically political and profoundly celebratory? In this episode of the Convene Podcast, Natalie Thompson, Valerie Sumner, and Roberta Sumner share how they created a safe, inclusive, and joyful space at the WorldPride Human Rights Conference. From wellness rooms and volunteer programs to drag performances and community-driven sessions, learn how intentional design can empower marginalized voices, foster allyship, and spark global action.

🎙️ Convene Talk: Fyre Festival 2 Fizzles: Lessons in Trust, Influencers, and Why Events Need Professionals

Remember Fyre Festival? It tried to make a comeback. In this Convene Talk, the team breaks down the short, doomed saga of “Fyre Festival 2”—from phantom venues to a surprise eBay fire-sale—and what it reveals about influencer hype, ethics, and the critical role of professional event planning. We contrast Fyre’s spin with Burning Man’s radical transparency, revisit the Andy King debate, and explore how AI deepfakes are fueling a new wave of fake events.

