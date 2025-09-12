Here’s what’s new on the Convene Podcast this week.
🎙️ Convene Article: CSR Professionals Survey the Political Landscape for DEI
🎙️ Convene Series: How Radical Joy Shaped the WorldPride Human Rights Conference
What does it take to design an event that is both unapologetically political and profoundly celebratory? In this episode of the Convene Podcast, Natalie Thompson, Valerie Sumner, and Roberta Sumner share how they created a safe, inclusive, and joyful space at the WorldPride Human Rights Conference. From wellness rooms and volunteer programs to drag performances and community-driven sessions, learn how intentional design can empower marginalized voices, foster allyship, and spark global action.
🎙️ Convene Talk: Fyre Festival 2 Fizzles: Lessons in Trust, Influencers, and Why Events Need Professionals
Remember Fyre Festival? It tried to make a comeback. In this Convene Talk, the team breaks down the short, doomed saga of “Fyre Festival 2”—from phantom venues to a surprise eBay fire-sale—and what it reveals about influencer hype, ethics, and the critical role of professional event planning. We contrast Fyre’s spin with Burning Man’s radical transparency, revisit the Andy King debate, and explore how AI deepfakes are fueling a new wave of fake events.