Want to Elevate Your Next Event? Meet in Denver

A Sponsored Message by Visit Denver


Expansive meeting space and walls of windows revealing stunning views await at the newly expanded Colorado Convention Center.

If you’re looking for more than business as usual for your next meeting, take a look at what Denver has to offer. The Mile High City is more than a centrally located, friendly gathering place—it’s also a world-class business events destination that’s on the rise.

The Colorado Convention Center’s recent expansion means you’ll have 2 million square feet of versatile meetings, exhibit, and mingling space for your attendees, including the 20,000-square-foot rooftop terrace, the 80,000-square-foot, column-free Bluebird Ballroom, and 35,000 square feet of pre-function space, all with Rocky Mountain views that will knock their socks off. What’s more, a compact, walkable downtown—built around the mile-long 16th Street—is located just steps away, offering more than 13,000 hotel rooms, award-winning restaurants, art installations, retail experiences, and unique offsite venues. For planners, in Denver, everything is looking up.

To learn more about how your meetings can reach new heights in Denver, visit us here.

June 16, 2026

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