Want to Elevate Your Next Event? Meet in Denver

If you’re looking for more than business as usual for your next meeting, take a look at what Denver has to offer. The Mile High City is more than a centrally located, friendly gathering place—it’s also a world-class business events destination that’s on the rise.

The Colorado Convention Center’s recent expansion means you’ll have 2 million square feet of versatile meetings, exhibit, and mingling space for your attendees, including the 20,000-square-foot rooftop terrace, the 80,000-square-foot, column-free Bluebird Ballroom, and 35,000 square feet of pre-function space, all with Rocky Mountain views that will knock their socks off. What’s more, a compact, walkable downtown—built around the mile-long 16th Street—is located just steps away, offering more than 13,000 hotel rooms, award-winning restaurants, art installations, retail experiences, and unique offsite venues. For planners, in Denver, everything is looking up.