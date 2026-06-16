A Connected, Convenient, Inclusive Destination: See Why Next-Gen Planners are Choosing to Meet in Columbus

A well-located destination with world-class meeting facilities is really just the start of what the next generation of planners is looking for. They know that attendees today value diversity, inclusivity, a collaborative spirit, and authentic, vibrant culture. Columbus offers those qualities and more. Human Rights Campaign has awarded the city a perfect score on its Municipal Equality Index every year since 2013, and its dining and cultural scenes have won acclaim from the likes of AFAR, Condé Nast Traveler, USA TODAY, and Eater.

Attendees will appreciate unmatched convenience, too. The city, located within an hour’s flight or day’s drive from more than 50 percent of the U.S. population, also offers a compact walkable experience once they arrive. The vibrant districts that surround the Greater Columbus Convention Center, collectively known as “Five on High” for their location along High Street, offer something for everyone. They can stroll through history in German Village; check out a gallery or enjoy some nightlife in the Short North Arts District; catch a game with one of the city’s four professional sports teams in the Arena District; and relax at the end of the day in a luxurious Downtown hotel.