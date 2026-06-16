Beyond the Boardroom: Meetings That Inspire, Connect, and Transform

In The Palm Beaches, meetings are being redefined by a simple idea: When attendees feel better, they perform better. For planners seeking a destination where wellness and productivity work in harmony, The Palm Beaches delivers a seamless blend of inspiration, connectivity, and oceanfront renewal.

Stretching across 47 miles of Atlantic coastline, The Palm Beaches offers an environment where wellness is built into the agenda. Morning yoga on the beach, oceanfront fitness sessions, and spa-forward resorts can be woven directly into meetings without disrupting flow—only enhancing it.

At the center of it all, the West Palm Beach meeting district connects walkable downtown energy with the 350,000-square-foot Palm Beach County Convention Center, supported by more than 200 hotels and resorts. Across The Palm Beaches, elevated resort experiences are transforming the moments “Between-the-Sessions” into opportunities for renewal and inspiration.

At The Boca Raton, a reimagined Beach Club brings oceanfront rooms and upgraded wellness amenities into the spotlight. The Breakers Palm Beach has elevated outdoor recreation with new racquet courts, while The Seagate Hotel & Spa pairs golf, beach access, and spa experiences designed for recovery between the sessions. Newer additions like The Belgrove and Palm House further expand options for intimate retreats and executive gatherings.

Beyond the resorts, the destination’s culinary scene—recently recognized by the MICHELIN Guide—adds its own layer of wellness through fresh, coastal dining. Offering exceptional ease of access, Palm Beach International Airport is just three miles from the Palm Beach County Convention Center, maximizing time for both productivity and renewal. In The Palm Beaches, wellness isn’t an add-on—it’s the foundation of more focused, energized, and inspired meetings.