Want Maximum Impact Without the Premium? In Detroit, We Hustle, You Shine

Detroit offers meeting planners the rare combination of big-city infrastructure and true budget efficiency—delivering scale, accessibility, and flexibility without the premium price tag often seen in larger markets.

At the heart of its value proposition is unmatched capacity. Detroit provides over 1 million square feet of total exhibit space across two major facilities: Huntington Place in downtown Detroit and Vibe Credit Union Showplace in the northwest suburbs.

With more than 723,000 square feet at Huntington Place alone—and a major expansion underway—planners gain the flexibility to scale events up or down, run concurrent programs, or truly “own the city” during peak convention periods.

Connectivity is another defining advantage. Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County Airport (DTW) serves as a major global gateway with more than 140 nonstop destinations, including Delta’s second-largest hub. In practical terms, roughly 60% of the U.S. population is within a 90-minute flight, making Detroit one of the most accessible convention cities in the country.

Cost efficiency strengthens the value equation. Full-service hotel rates run significantly below other major metros, with modern properties and strong availability allowing planners to stretch budgets further without sacrificing attendee experience.

Looking ahead, major investments—including a skybridge-connected convention hotel and expanded suburban capacity—position Detroit among North America’s most future-ready convention markets.

The message is clear: Detroit isn’t competing on price alone—it’s competing on performance. And for planners, that means more room to innovate, elevate programming, and deliver high-impact events that shine.