From how U.S. immigration raids are affecting the hospitality industry, to Natalie Nixon’s approach to designing events for deeper attention and engagement, to what makes keynote moments truly memorable — here’s what’s new on the Convene Podcast.

Author: Magdalina Atanassova

Here’s what’s new on the Convene Podcast this week.

🎙️ Article: How Federal Immigration Raids Are Impacting the Hospitality Industry

A new Unite Here report shows how recent U.S. immigration policy and ICE activity are having a direct effect on the hospitality industry. Written and read by Kate Mulcrone, digital managing editor of Convene.

🎙️ Series: Designing for Attention: Play, White Space, and Movement with Natalie Nixon

In this Season 11 episode, we talk with creativity strategist and author Natalie Nixon about reframing productivity as a Move. Think. Rest. cycle – and how that changes the way we design business events. We explore why attention is really about engagement, the neuroscience behind white space and daydreaming, and how movement infrastructure and playful experimentation can help attendees connect and learn more deeply.

🎙️ Talk: Surprise, Humor, and Humanity: How Great Keynotes Become Unforgettable

In this episode of Convene Talk, the Editorial team reflects on the moments that stick—from surprise guest appearances and deeply human storytelling to humor that disarms and connects. Drawing on powerful examples featuring speakers like Trevor Noah, Doris Kearns Goodwin, Diana Nyad, and J.R. Martinez, the conversation explores why authenticity, emotional connection, and the unexpected often matter more than polished perfection. As events evolve in an AI‑driven world, this episode challenges planners to think differently about how to create meaning, memory, and genuine human connection.

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